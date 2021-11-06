‘If only 100 people vote in Anambra, I’ll win,’ Soludo upbeat about chances in election

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, declared on Saturday he would win the election with a wide margin.

Soludo disclosed this to journalists after casting his vote at a polling unit in Aguata local government area of the state.

The APGA candidate boasted that “even if only 100 people vote in the election, he would emerge victorious.

He said: “I always say that I am an incredible optimist and I always believe that somehow it (Bimodal Voter Accreditation System) will come through. When we were in court after the primaries, I did make a statement that the judiciary will always come through and that went to the Appeal Court and the Supreme Court. They actually came through.

“Today, I was very upbeat and optimistic. I know that APGA is Anambra and Anambra is APGA. Even if only 100 people vote within the state, we will still win.

“It is not just winning, but winning with a mass movement because this is a journey that has been propelled by the people — self-funding support groups with over half a million members that compelled me to contest.

“They were the ones who urged me to come and run in the first instance and I was expecting that we are going to break the jinx of over a million votes to victory, but when we had these glitches I was feeling very worrisome.

“The worries are still there and as mentioned by the REC in his release, some of them, especially in the places where votes could not take place today, will do so tomorrow. We look forward to the completion of the process.

“I’m more interested in the legitimacy of the process, because for me, the mandate I seek is a peoples’ mandate to be their servant leader and that is satisfactory to me.”

