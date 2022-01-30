Politics
If South fails to produce credible candidate for 2023, I’ll support Saraki —Clark
Ijaw Nation leader and chieftain of the Pan-Niger Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, has described former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, as the best and most credible presidential candidate for the country in 2023.
Clark, who has been in the forefront of the clamour for a president from the South to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari, however, said if the southern region fails to produce a consensus and acceptable presidential candidate in 2023, he would have no option but to throw his weight behind Saraki and mobilise the Niger Delta region behind the former Kwara State governor.
READ ALSO: PDP should forget about winning 2023 election – Presidency
Clark took this stance in Abuja on Saturday when the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Contact and Advocacy Council, led by its National Chairman, Prof Iyorwuese Hagher, paid him a courtesy call to intimate him on the plans of the former Senate President to contest the 2023 presidential election.
While responding to the team, Clark emphasized the need for Nigerians to vote for a candidate who understands the dynamics of the country.
“We have been agitating for the presidency to be zoned to the south. However, if we fail to come up with a consensus candidate in the South, I will have no option but to support Dr Bukola Saraki,” Clark declared.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...