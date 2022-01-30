If South fails to produce credible candidate for 2023, I’ll support Saraki —Clark

Ijaw Nation leader and chieftain of the Pan-Niger Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, has described former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, as the best and most credible presidential candidate for the country in 2023.

Clark, who has been in the forefront of the clamour for a president from the South to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari, however, said if the southern region fails to produce a consensus and acceptable presidential candidate in 2023, he would have no option but to throw his weight behind Saraki and mobilise the Niger Delta region behind the former Kwara State governor.

Clark took this stance in Abuja on Saturday when the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Contact and Advocacy Council, led by its National Chairman, Prof Iyorwuese Hagher, paid him a courtesy call to intimate him on the plans of the former Senate President to contest the 2023 presidential election.

While responding to the team, Clark emphasized the need for Nigerians to vote for a candidate who understands the dynamics of the country.

“We have been agitating for the presidency to be zoned to the south. However, if we fail to come up with a consensus candidate in the South, I will have no option but to support Dr Bukola Saraki,” Clark declared.

