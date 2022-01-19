If the APC finds me worthy to run for President, I won’t say no —Gov Ayade

The Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade, has not ruled out the possibility of running for President in 2023, but only if the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), finds him worthy to be given the ticket.

Ayade, who made this known when he featured on a Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, said he would not disobey the party if the leadership nominated him to run for the topmost position in the country.

Ayade who defected to the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last year, however, said he would not go out of his way to seek the party ticket as he would not want to rock the peaceful boat of the party.

“I think the party should take a decision based on zoning principles which would be resolved as a party.”

When asked if he would consider running for President in 2023, Ayade said:

“Let me say, yes and no; if the APC family finds that I am fit and proper, yes.

“But if the family (APC) finds that there is a better option and that option fits into the zoning arrangement, of course, I will stand by the party position. I am a conformist; I stand with the system. I have never been an aberrant, I work with the system.”

