If you accept appointment from PDP govt, you’ll lose your membership, APC tells Adamawa members

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has vowed to delete the names of its members who would receive appointments from Adamawa State government.

The state APC said it was against the constitution of the party for its members to accept appointments from opposition parties.

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), recently appointed advisers and assistants and constituted the boards of several commissions and parastatals.

Some members of the opposition APC in the state were among those the governor extended the appointments to.

However, in a statement on Wednesday by the state Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mohammed Abdullahi, the party said:

“We refer to the recent appointments released by the PDP government in the state that featured the names of some members of our great party and wish to draw the attention of the appointees to Article 9.5 of the APC Constitution which states that any party member that accepts a political appointment from any political party or opposition government ceases to be a member of APC.

READ ALSO: Adamawa Senator accuses Fintiri of claiming projects he had no hand in

“While we commend the loyalty and faithfulness of our party members who rejected the appointments offered to them by the PDP government, all those who accept the appointments will have their names removed from the party register.”

The party alleged that the appointments was part of PDP’s moved to destablise the APC in the state.

“The APC is keenly watching the PDP government’s fruitless efforts in trying to cause commotion and disunity within the APC family. This attempt has failed and will ever fail.

“We, therefore, urge our members to remain resolute and focused in supporting the Buhari Administration as we further unite to take over power in Adamawa State in 2023,” the statement read.

Join the conversation

Opinions