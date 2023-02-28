Ifeanyi Ubah retains Anambra South senatorial seat

The senatorial candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) Ifeanyi Ubah, has been declared winner of the Anambra South senatorial district election held on Saturday, February 25.

Ubah became victorious after securing a total of 73,115 votes to defeat his closest rival, Chris Azubogu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, who polled 45,369 votes.

The third position was occupied by Labour Party, Uzo Obinna, who polled 28,102 votes.

