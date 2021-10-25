Ifeanyi Ubah urges Nigerian govt to take IPOB situation seriously

The Senator representing Anambra South, Ifeanyi Ubah, has urged the Federal Government to address the situation surrounding the incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu and the activities of his group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in the South-East.

Ubah made this appeal on Monday during an AriseTV interview while disclosing the reason behind his motion through his counsel, Agugoesi Ikem, to visit Kanu in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to him, the FG should take the IPOB threat seriously since it could scuttle the plans for the Anambra State governorship elections slated for November 6.

“You must understand that Nnamdi Kanu has a lot of followership in the South-East. So, the government should take him seriously. But we are engaging and finding political solutions to this issue. We are engaging with IPOB and showing them the importance of this election. The most important thing is that the election is constitutional, and I’m also very much sure that on the day of the election, there would be a peaceful election in Anambra state.

“I’m the only politician that’s working hard to see the leader of the indigenous people of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu so that I can also have the opportunity of talking to him and get him to talk to his people to look into the issue. Because the election is constitutional, and if really anybody loves our people, they shouldn’t be saying there’ll be no election.

“It doesn’t really help our people. If there’s no election, there will be voters apathy, and somebody might come in and then do something that might not augur well.

“IPOB is a very big force because most of them are not even in Nigeria. And they have their way with the media, and people are listening to them. So, that’s why I have dedicated myself to how we can bring in and proffer a political solution,” Ubah explained.

