Ifeanyi Ubah wins YPP’s governorship ticket in Anambra

The Chairman of Capital Oil, Ifeanyi Ubah, on Sunday emerged the Young Progressive Party (YPP) governorship candidate for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

Ubah is representing Anambra South in the Senate.

109 delegates drawn from the 21 local government areas of Anambra State participated in the primary election held in Awka, the state capital.

Ubah, who was the lone aspirant for YPP, was elected through the option-A4 system.

108 voted in the senator’s favour and one against him.

In his acceptance speech, the businessman thanked the party leadership and delegates for the confidence reposed in him and promised not to disappoint them.

He said: “What has taken place today gladdens my heart. It shows the level of trust the party leadership and delegates repose in me. My assurance is that I will hoist the flag at the Anambra Government House come March 17, 2022.

“The journey of rebuilding Anambra State has just begun. I thank in a very special way, the party delegates for their confidence in me. I will carry this mantle you have given me with pride and strength, till we secure victory for the party come November 6 this year.

“This party, within three months of its existence in Anambra, took us to the Senate. We are sure the vehicle will also take us to the Government House in March next year. When this is done, Anambra and its people will witness the finest dimension of governance.”

