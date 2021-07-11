Ifeanyi Ubah’s YPP heads to court over APC, PDP governorship primaries in Anambra

Ahead of the governorship elections in Anambra State, the Young Progressives Party (YPP) has slammed the primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC).

The YPP thereafter approached a Federal High Court in Awka to interpret Section 285 (14)(c) of the 1999 Constitution and Section 87(1) of the Electoral Act, 2010.

It sought a detailed interpretation of the regulations and guidelines for the conduct of primaries as provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of the 2021 Anambra State Gubernatorial Election in view of the primary elections.

The suit filed on behalf of the YPP by D.C DeNwigwe, SAN, asked the Court to determine the validity or otherwise of the purported Primary which the PDP conducted on 26th June, 2021.

“The court should determine if the PDP’s purported primary is valid following the party’s failure to submit its delegates list seven days before the date of the primaries,” the YPP clarified, in view of Rule 4.5.1 and 4.5.2 of the guidelines for the Conduct of Political Parties Primaries 2018.

The party further asked the Court to determine if INEC is right not to have barred the PDP from holding the purported Primary on 26th June 2021 that produced Valentine Ozigbo as the party’s flag bearer and from further participation in the process of nomination of candidates for the aforementioned election.

The YPP prayed the Federal High Court, Awka to determine whether the purported Primary conducted by the APC on 26th June 2021 which produced Senator Andy Uba as the party’s flag bearer is void or otherwise.

