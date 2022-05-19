Entertainment
Ifu Ennada shades Christians judging her for posting bikini photo
Big Brother Naija star, Ifu Ennada has addressed Christians on social media for saying she is not ‘born again’.
The reality star on Thursday afternoon published a lengthy thread to drag ‘Christian trolls’ and ‘hypocrites’ for judging her for sharing a photo of herself wearing a bikini on Instagram.
Ifu Ennada, real name Iheme Faith Uloma had stated on her social media platform a couple of days ago that she was a born again Christian and her page was primarily to promote Christ and her personal brand.
Albeit, on Wednesday afternoon, the Big Brother Naija Double Wahala contestant turned heads when she debuted a delectable photo of herself on Instagram.
Numerous followers of the reality star who identified as Christians reprimanded her for sharing such controversial picture.
Read also :Reality tv star, Ifu Ennada, says pastors made her develop bias against the church
Reacting to their comments, Ennada wrote on her IG stories:
“Christians that say I ‘m not born again because I wear bikini by the pool, pls send me asoebi or Agbada so that I can dress appropriately,” she wrote.
“This is why you hear of pastors sleeping with choir/church members, etc. Y’all should run your heavenly race and let me run mine. Let God decide who is holy and who isn’t
“The holier than thou Christians are usually the ones who do the worst behind closed doors. The unbelievable ones are the Assistant Jesuses who feel you are doing something wrong, but then go ahead to correct you with insults.
“Is that how you were taught to win souls? You want someone to be like you who lacks love but oozes bitterness and envy? Una never serious.” she added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...