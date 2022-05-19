Ifu Ennada shades Christians judging her for posting bikini photo

Big Brother Naija star, Ifu Ennada has addressed Christians on social media for saying she is not ‘born again’.

The reality star on Thursday afternoon published a lengthy thread to drag ‘Christian trolls’ and ‘hypocrites’ for judging her for sharing a photo of herself wearing a bikini on Instagram.

Ifu Ennada, real name Iheme Faith Uloma had stated on her social media platform a couple of days ago that she was a born again Christian and her page was primarily to promote Christ and her personal brand.

Albeit, on Wednesday afternoon, the Big Brother Naija Double Wahala contestant turned heads when she debuted a delectable photo of herself on Instagram.

Numerous followers of the reality star who identified as Christians reprimanded her for sharing such controversial picture.

Read also :Reality tv star, Ifu Ennada, says pastors made her develop bias against the church

Reacting to their comments, Ennada wrote on her IG stories:

“Christians that say I ‘m not born again because I wear bikini by the pool, pls send me asoebi or Agbada so that I can dress appropriately,” she wrote.

“This is why you hear of pastors sleeping with choir/church members, etc. Y’all should run your heavenly race and let me run mine. Let God decide who is holy and who isn’t

“The holier than thou Christians are usually the ones who do the worst behind closed doors. The unbelievable ones are the Assistant Jesuses who feel you are doing something wrong, but then go ahead to correct you with insults.

“Is that how you were taught to win souls? You want someone to be like you who lacks love but oozes bitterness and envy? Una never serious.” she added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now