IG dancer Korra Obidi accuses estranged husband, Justin Dean of stealing her $5,000

Popular social media choreographer Korra Obidi has called out her estranged husband, Justin Dean for allegedly stealing her $5,000 (N1,940,000).

The Instagram dancer claimed that he took the money from their joint account after she mistakenly sent it to a PayPal account it was linked to.

Speaking via her Facebook platform in the early hours of Saturday, May 7, she accused her estranged partner of wanting her and her two daughters to reside in the streets and doing all this after she had just given birth.

Obidi who also revealed that she has bills piling up including her divorce lawyer’s fees and house rent stated that she won’t be silent again.

Obidi added that Justin had been taking advantage of her being silent for her brand and her kids to be cruel to her. She further stated that she has never asked him for a dime for their kids’ upkeep in spite of all these.

Watch the session below.

