IG dancer, Korra Obidi, finally reacts to estranged husband, Justin Dean’s outing with Nigerian lady

Instagram choreographer, Korra Obidi has addressed her estranged husband, Justin Dean’s recent date with a Nigerian lady.

A couple of weeks ago, a video of Justin Dean, the estranged partner of the social media influencer debuted on Instagram. The video raised eyebrows primarily because Dean got himself affiliated with another Nigerian lady.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the lady’s name is Tokumbo Daniel,a US-based product designer.

Reacting to the video via her Facebook platform, Korra Obidi first addressed those who claimed Dean divorced her because of her skin complexion.

She stated that Justin still left her and moved on with another black woman so it is wrong to pen down racist comments to her.

“GUESS WHAT?

THE NEXT WOMAN HE GOT WAS STILL BLACK.

ALL THE RACIST COMMENTS I HAVE BEEN GETTING.

WHEN THEY CAUGHT HIM WITH THE NEXT PERSON, WHAT COMPLEXION WAS SHE?

SHE WAS STILL MELANIN POPPING”, Korra said.

Watch the video below.

Dancer Korra Obidi's husband, Justin, has a thing for dark in complexion ladies from Nigeria.pic.twitter.com/ApNHw1Rtbq — Dean of Influencing.eth (@incaseJackstrik) August 25, 2022

