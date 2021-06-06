IGANGAN: APC urges Gov Makinde to convene security summit in Oyo | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has described Saturday’s killings in Igangan, Ibarapa North local government area of the state as unfortunate.

The party in a statement issued on Sunday by its Publicity Secretary in the state, Dr. AbdulAzeez Olatunde, urged Governor Seyi Makinde to promptly convene a security summit in a bid to find a lasting solution to the security challenges in the state.

Unknown gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Saturday night invaded the town and opened fire on innocent people.

At least 11 people died and several properties including the palace of the town’s monarch were razed in the attack.

The APC appealed to the governor to forget the rhetorics of having the Àmotekun Corps and Operation Burst in Oyo, adding that both had been ineffective in checking criminals in the state.

The statement read: “Obviously and certainly, the current situation of Oyo State was not what Makinde and PDP inherited from the immediate past APC government in the state under Governor Abiola Ajimobi in 2019.

“The general security issues had been with us in Nigeria since 2009 even before Ajimobi took over the mantle of governance in 2011. Despite the problems, he secured Oyo State.”

