Igbo compiling names of candidates for 2023 presidential election – Ezeife

A former Governor of old Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeke Ezeife, said on Sunday the people of South-East are already compiling names of possible candidates for shot at the presidency in 2023.

Ezeife, who stated this at a news conference in Abuja, said the region was long overdue for the presidency.

He also dismissed insinuation about lack of unity among people of the South East, saying the Igbos are the most united among the ethnic groups in the country.

The ex-governor said: “We are prominent people, individualistic and not under the command of any traditional ruler, but we are more united than any other ethnic group in Nigeria.

“We have been out of central power for decades, not being president or vice president. But if something is required, we can easily come together as one to speak.”

Ezeife said he was happy that the issue of Igbo presidency was being raised.

He added: “We don’t want ‘sellable’ people, we don’t want people who can sell their country for money, we don’t want people who are too selfish to help others.

“If you mention some names, they are not Igbo enough and are not acceptable to us because we know they will sell out.

“So we will bring somebody who will show love to all, show love to Hausa, Yoruba and to his Igbo brothers and to all Nigerians.

“It is too early to mention names, but we are projecting some people already.”

