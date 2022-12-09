Igbo elders tell South-East residents to ignore Simon Ekpa’s sit-at-home order

Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, under the leadership of former Anambra governor, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has urged South-East residents to disregard the five-day sit-at-home declared by Finland-based Simon Ekpa.

The Nnamdi Kanu’s self-acclaimed disciple had in a video on Monday said the sit-at-home would serve as a protest in the South-East against the general elections next year

However, the Igbo leaders described Ekpa’s order as draconian and insensitive to the plight of the people.

Ezeife, who spoke to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, insisted that it must never be observed nor allowed to stand.

READ ALSO:IPOB youth wing warns Simon Ekpa over sit-at-home order, dares him to step into Biafraland

He noted the forum was concerned about ways to restore unity as well as stability in the region and Nigeria in general.

He said: “The Igbo Elders Consultative Forum has always believed that some faceless individuals in government and other unpatriotic elements who do not wish ndi Igbo well, and have been working hard with evil collaborators to truncate the scheduled 2023 general elections in the South East are behind the purported sit-at-home order in the zone.

“The scheduled February, 2023 Presidential election will be historic in Nigeria because we are optimistic that patriotic and progressive Nigerians will elect Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party as the next President of this country in a free, fair and credible election; hence evil and wicked elements must never be allowed to use the purported sit-at-home order to truncate the next year general election.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now