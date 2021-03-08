Igbo group asks Nigerian government to declare Miyetti Allah a terrorist organization | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Igbo group asks Nigerian government to declare Miyetti Allah a terrorist organization
An Igbo socio-cultural group, the Igbo National Council (INC), on Monday urged the Federal Government to declare the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) a terrorist group.
The group made the call in a communiqué issued at the end of its summit on Monday in Owerri, Imo State, and signed by its President, Chilos Godsent.
INC also asked Nigerians to boycott cow meat so as to cripple the herdsmen.
Godsent also faulted the present political system in Nigeria, saying it does not favour the people of the South-East extraction.
The statement read:
The INC President said: “The Igbo Nation is in a pathetic situation in a country she has contributed to more than others. We say NO to the wanton and reckless destruction of properties and the killing of Igbos and Nigerians by the rampaging herdsmen and bandits.
READ ALSO: Miyetti Allah threatens continued food blockage over persecution of herdsmen in South-West
“We demand the immediate review and overhaul of the Nigeria security architecture for efficient service delivery.
“We charge all Nigerians to boycott the buying and eating of cow meat as a minimum measure of economic sanctions against the killer herdsmen.
“Finally, we strongly demand that the Federal Government of Nigeria declare the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), a terrorist group for their open and brazen support and participation in terrorism in Nigeria through the herdsmen.”
