Igbo group backs Nigerian govt on Kanu’s trial for alleged terrorism

An Igbo socio-cultural group, the Igbo Diaspora Think-Tank, said on Tuesday the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, must face justice for allegedly inciting his followers to commits acts of terrorism and felony in the country.

The group in a statement issued by its Vice President, Chief Chidi Anayo, dissociated itself from demand by some Igbo leaders for the unconditional release of the IPOB leader.

The Igbo Think-Tank lamented that the same people who were victims of the South-East carnage were calling for Kanu’s release, saying such calls were not only unpatriotic but injurious to the Igbos in general.

Kanu is standing trial for alleged treasonably felony at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The Federal Government on Monday filed a fresh 15-count charge of terrorism against the activist who appeared in court on Tuesday.

The statement read: “We can not sit here and watch away while our leaders are blackmailed and intimidated into emergency envoys to the Presidential Villa with requests that no democratically elected president could consider.

“President Buhari would be exposing the whole country to untold danger if he dares consider the release of Nnamdi Kanu without a full and proper trial.

“The whole world can now see that Nnamdi Kanu was not alone in his fight against the Nigerian entity, a fight that had ultimately given a bigger blow to the South-East region.

“We commend governors who stood their ground in defiance of IPOB’s senseless outings regardless of political and personal gains.

”As we recover from the human, infrastructural and economic losses brought upon us by IPOB and their leader, it is expected that our leaders would seek total reconstruction of the region by the federal government instead of seeking the release of a man who does not recognize Nigeria and her leadership.

READ ALSO: Group advises Buhari to explore political solutions to Kanu, Igboho cases

“Is it not an irony for Nnamdi Kanu who said Mr. President was ‘dead’ and that Nigeria was a ‘zoo’ to benefit from the benevolence of the same president while breaching the principle of sepperation of powers?

“Why not urge their son to show remorse and act better in future? What has IPOB and their leader done to anyone for their sins against N’digbo and the Nigerian state?

“What becomes of the Nigerian sovereignty if leaders could rally round criminals to wage wars against the state?

“Is Nnamdi Kanu by virtue of his disruptive capacity more than the law? How could anyone arm twist the president into breaking the law at the expense of law abiding citizens?

“We also want to say that there is no true Igbo son that is happy with the activities of IPOB all over the world. They are genetically disruptive. They are a violent organisation anywhere in the world.

“Look at how Nnamdi Kanu mobilised her members to manhandle Sen. Ike Ekweremadu in Germany. Look at how much destruction they cause just within the time their leader jumped bail.

“We insist that Nnamdi Kanu must face justice for all the atrocities he committed.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now