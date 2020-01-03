IGBO GROUP TO GOV IKPEAZU: Apologise now for calling IPOB terrorist group

The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has been called upon to immediately apologise to the South-East geopolitical zone for allegedly calling the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a terrorist group.

The call was made on Thursday by the Igbo National Council (INC) in a statement signed and issued in Owerri, the Imo State capital, by the president of the group, Chills Godsent.

He said that it was unwise for Ikpeazu to have allegedly declared IPOB activists as terrorists when he had yet to condemn the activities of the Fulani herdsmen across Nigeria.

Godsent said though INC did not like IPOB’s approach to self-determination “it does not mean that any reasonable Nigerian will refer to the IPOB as a terrorist group, considering the terror that Boko Haram insurgents and others have unleashed on Nigerians.”

The Igbo group in the statement further added that; “We have read with great disappointment, the malicious and damaging statement credited to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State saying that he will never allow the IPOB terrorists in Abia State as was published by a popular online news blog – Akelicious.net on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

“We note that it is very sad, unpatriotic and treacherous for the Governor of Abia State, Chief Okezie Ikpeazu, to make such reckless and unguided remark and statement against IPOB’s activists.

“Though, the Igbo National Council is not in agreement with the method, tactics and strategies of IPOB in the struggle for self-determination that does not mean that any reasonable Nigerian will refer to the IPOB as a terrorist group.”

“We want to remind Governor Okezie Ikpeazu that it will be foolhardy for any sensible Nigerian to refer to IPOB as a terrorist organisation.

“When the Buhari-led administration declared IPOB as a terrorist group, well-meaning nations, groups and individuals all over the world rejected it and advised Buhari to revert that decision as IPOB is noted for its non-violent approach in its agitations for self-determination.

“INC had expected Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State to declare fatwa on the pastoral herdsmen that are ravaging communities’ farmlands, raping and killing community people in Abia State for many years without condemnation from the Abia State Government.

“In view of the above, the INC therefore request Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State to immediately render an unreserved apology to the Igbo race or we will declare him an enemy of the Igbo race.”

