Igbo groups decry unusual influx of Almajiris into S’East amid travel ban, vows to take action

Different Igbo groups have cried out against the alleged influx of Almajiris into the South East amid the Federal Government ban on intra-state travel.

Nigerian government, as part of measures to curtail COVID-19 spread, has since banned intra-state movements.

However, there have been reports of Almajiris being loaded in trucks and transported to the South East and other southern regions from the North.

But in seperate statements on Tuesday, several Igbo groups condemned the development and that they had no option left them now than to protect themselves from the alleged invaders of the region.

Among the groups to condemn the development was Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Anambra chapter.

According to the union’s president, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, what was left for the people was to protect themselves since the Federal Government had failed to enforce its travel ban order.

“The Federal Government is not ready to protect us. We must take our security in our hands. No other person can do that.

“We’re ready and we warn those without a mission in the state to find alternative abodes. This state can’t contain us and them,” Okeke-Ogene said.

In the same vein, the Igbo National Council (INC) president, Chilos Confident said the relocation of the Amajirai to the South East was an assault on the Ndigbo.

He called Igbo leaders to reinvigorate their vigilante outfits.

He, equally, enjoined the vigilante groups to commence regular combing and security of all the forests of our communities.

“INC will do everything possible to protect the citizens and territories of the Igbo nation-states,” he added.

Likewise, th Ohanaeze youths in a statement by its national deputy president, Dr Kingsly Dozie said:

“We will no longer tolerate the sabotage by security operatives who should man our borders and stop the influx of the Almajiris, including suspected Boko Haram extremists.

“We are engaging our youth vigilante groups to take charge of the borders. Enough is enough.

“We are warning all the security operatives to adhere strictly to the ban on interstate movement. We are now positioned to check the borders ourselves.

“We will not condone the sabotage from greedy and selfish security operatives and businessmen. The lives and property of our people are very important to us.”

So to have condemned the development is the Penticostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), South East chapter.

READ ALSO: Wike accuses Abuja politicians of plotting to have Rivers placed on emergency rule

In a statement by its national vice president (South East) Dr Cosmas Ilechukwu, it described as strange and inexcusable that the youths from the North were flooding into the South East despite the nationwide lockdown and ban on interstate travel.

“To this end, we are calling on the South East governors to work the talk by putting up stern measures to ensure the protection of the region’s boundaries.

“The current situation should not be left unchecked as it poses grave danger to this zone.” Ilechukwu said.

Join the conversation

Opinions