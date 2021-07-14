Igbo leaders fighting Nnamdi Kanu are ‘walking dead men’ –Radio Biafra Director, Ekpa

Newly appointed Radio Biafra Director, Simon Ekpa, says South-East leaders who have been working against the leader of the proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, are already ‘dead’.

Ekpa who made the statement on Wednesday, criticised the leaders in the South-East for keeping quiet in the wake of Kanu’s arrest.

In the statement made available to Ripples Nigeria, Ekpa described anyone from the region who has accepted appointments and ‘offers’ from the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government and has kept mute on Kanu’s current travails as a ‘dead man walking’.

He added that IPOB will start visiting those who are in ‘bed with the government ‘ with their wrath.

“The exposition continues. We will start visiting those that they’ve visited with offers in order to shut their mouths upon the abduction of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu” Ekpa wrote.

“The struggle for Biafra is now on a different level and we are in a critical moment of the struggle where all hands must be on deck.

“If Nigeria terrorists’ government approach you and offer you a position in the government in order to keep mute on the abduction of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and you accept the offer, instead of following Mbaka’s step, you are a dead man walking.

“The spirit of Biafra and the ghost of 5 million Biafrans killed by Fulanis will strike you at the right time; it will come as a human being, as a spirit, as a nurture and in every form possible.”

