Igbo leaders initiate moves for 2023 presidency, south-eastern security outfit | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Igbo leaders initiate moves for 2023 presidency, south-eastern security outfit
The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Elders Council has mandated the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor, to begin immediate consultation with other ethnic groups in Nigeria, to actualise the goal of an Igbo president come 2023.
This was disclosed in a communique issued by the group after their meeting at the Government House in Owerri, on Saturday, hosted by the state Governor, Hope Uzodimma, alongside the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, as well as representatives of other governors.
Speaking at the meeting, the group maintained that the year 2023 was the turn of the Igbos to provide the country’s president, and warned Igbo politicians to desist from speaking against zoning.
“The elders’ council mandated the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide to work with Igbo socio-political intelligensia to pursue the task of ensuring that Ala Igbo takes the turn in producing the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023.
“The elders’ council frowned at the sudden rhetoric from partisan leaders in Igboland that zoning should be de-emphasised. Insisting that even that will be, it will be after Igbo have taken their turn.
Read also: Articulate your position now before NASS approves $22bn loan for Buhari, Sani tells Igbo leaders
“The council mandated the Ohanaeze Ndigbo to also work in consultation with other ethnic groups in pursuant of this objective. We urge every Igbo man with the needed capacity to show interest in the 2023 presidency,” the communique read.
Speaking on the security challenges faced by the region, the group said: “The council mandates Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership to work in consultation with the state governments in Ala Igboland, to reduce the vulnerability of those residing outside Igboland to the current abysmal state of affairs.
“The council agrees that Ala Igboland needs a security outfit to begin to address the things that are peculiar to the culture, religion, and tradition of Ala Igboland.”
Ripples Nigeria reported that Uzodinma had disclosed that the governors of the five south-eastern states planned to hold a summit in Owerri to discuss the modalities of setting up a security outfit for the region.
The governor said the summit would help to access the security situation in the region and proffer the best solutions to its security challenges.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Onuachu winner sees Super Eagles end Benin’s eight-year unbeaten run in Porto-Novo
The Super Eagles of Nigeria sealed a 1-0 victory over Benin Republic in their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier...
Super Eagles qualify for 2021 AFCON after Lesotho, S’Leone play goalless
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations even before playing against Benin Republic...
Iwobi out of Nigeria squad for Benin duel after testing positive for COVID-19
Alex Iwobi will not be participating in the game between the Super Eagles and Benin Republic in Porto-Novo on Saturday....
Simy Nwankwo’s son honoured with citizenship after father calls out racism
The son of Super Eagles forward, Simy Nwankwo has been given a honorary citizenship of the Italian city of Crotone...
MATCHDAY! Super Eagles seek Nations Cup ticket in Benin Republic duel
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be facing the Squirrels of Benin Republic in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From equity raiser, which is now becoming a weekly affairs, to opportunity windows for African entrepreneurs; the week was characterised...
Congress calls out Twitter boss for tweeting during hearing. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Congress calls out...
Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises...
Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase
The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...
Paychant launches platform for Nigerians to buy airtime with Bitcoin. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Pan-African Fintech Accelerator selects 10...
Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...