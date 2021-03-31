 Igbo senators call for arrest of perpetrators of Ebonyi massacre | Ripples Nigeria
Igbo senators call for arrest of perpetrators of Ebonyi massacre

2 hours ago

ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: PDP fears over Ekweremadu’s Life, demands wide range investigation

The South-East senators in the Senate have tasked the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to ensure the immediate arrest of the perpetrators of the massacre that happened in some communities in Ebonyi State on Tuesday.

Ripples Nigeria reported that some communities in the state were allegedly attacked by suspected Fulani herdsmen, killing about 15 residents while many others, mostly women, were declared missing.

Specifically, the leader of the South-East senators, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, in a statement on Wednesday, condemned the act and maintained that the administration of President, Muhammadu Buhari had failed in its constitutional responsibilities.

The statement read, “The South-East Caucus of the Senate has charged the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and heads of the nation’s security agencies to expeditiously fish out those responsible for the recent killing of natives in Ebonyi State communities, insisting it must not go unsolved and unpunished like others before it.

“This act is most unfeeling and gruesome, and we condemn it in totality. But more importantly, this must not go unpunished like others before it.

READ ALSO: Suspected herdsmen kill 15 in Ebonyi communities

“It is imperative to warn that the Nigerian state is fast delegitimising itself by its failure to discharge the primary purpose of government, which is security and welfare of the people, as clearly prescribed in Section 14 of the 1999 Constitution.”

Ekweremadu maintained that the widespread killings and all manner of violent crimes across the country have continued to worsen because the perpetrators walk away with their crimes, and are never arrested or brought to book.

However, he called on the IGP and the heads of security agencies to bring the perpetrators of the Ebonyi killing to book expeditiously.

“To do otherwise will amount to further loss of government’s exclusive power of coercion to non-state actors and brigands, leaving citizens and constituent parts of the country with no option than to further resort to self-help,” Ekweremadu added.

The Igbo senators also condoled with the government and people of Ebonyi State on the sad development.

Opinions

