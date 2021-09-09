‘Igbo will remain in Nigeria despite the rough situation,’ Ohanaeze tells Buhari

The apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Thursday assured President Muhammadu Buhari that people of the South-East are fully committed to the unity of Nigeria.

The organisation’s President-General, Prof. George Obiozor, according to a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, stated this at a town hall meeting between Buhari and South-East leaders in Owerri, Imo State.

The President visited Imo State on Thursday and commissioned some projects.

The Ohanaeze chief told President Buhari the Igbo would not leave Nigeria no matter the situation.

He described Igbo as “fish in an ocean that won’t leave despite the storm.”

Obiozor, however, urged President Buhari to create a platform for dialogue on critical issues affecting the South-East.

He said: “Ndigbo are committed to Nigerian unity and there is news for those trying to push us out of Nigeria.

‘‘Ndigbo in Nigeria are like fish in the ocean and no matter how rough the storm is, it cannot drive the fish out of the ocean.

“Mr. President, it is in this context, that we see a new dawn in your distinguished presence in Igbo land and believe that on your return to Abuja the significance and substance of this visit will form new foundation of a platform for meaningful dialogue on critical issues of concern to the Igbo nation.”

In his address, the President described attempts by some Igbo men to leave Nigeria as “unthinkable.”

He said security remained a major priority for his administration with less than two years left in his eight-year tenure.

Buhari said: ‘‘If there is no security, there is nothing anyone can do no matter how much you try or the initiative you have.

‘‘Security is number one priority and then the economy. When people feel secure they will mind their own business.”

