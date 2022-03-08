Igbo youths beg Buhari to release Kanu

The youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide on Tuesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The group made the call in a statement issued by its President-General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike.

The body said the “continuous detention of the IPOB leader was not in anyone’s interest.

The group was reacting to the release of the Yoruba Nation promoter, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, from prison by the Benin Republic government.

The statement read: “We have said it time without number that the incarceration of Kanu was adding to the insecurity headache plaguing the nation, and the only way out was a political solution,” the statement said.

READ ALSO: IPOB accuses Buhari, Kenyatta of crimes against Nnamdi Kanu

“The current unrest in the South-East should be a source of concern to everyone and the solution lies largely in the release of Kanu.

“It is, therefore, necessary at this point that the government releases him and enter a negotiation table with the Igbo youths who feel marginalized and sidelined in the scheme of things.

“We do appreciate the efforts of the Igbo leaders, especially members of the National Assembly and we urge them not to relent until Kanu is granted an air of freedom.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now