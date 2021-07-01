Igboho calls off Lagos rally, after wife’s kidnap

The self-acclaimed Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, has cancelled the mega rally slated for Saturday in Lagos following the attack on his home.

Unknown gunmen had in the early hours of Thursday raided the activist’s house in Ibadan, Oyo State, and abducted his wife and six other persons.

Two persons were reportedly killed while cars and valuable items were destroyed during the attack.

The incident has been viewed by many as another attempt by people opposed to the Yoruba Nation agenda to force Igboho to cancel the mega rally in the country’s commercial capital.

Igboho, who announced the cancellation of the rally while speaking with BBC News Pidgin Thursday, claimed the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Army were behind the attack on his home.

The activist said he was shocked by the attack as he had not committed any crime to warrant being targeted.

According to him, the Lagos rally was meant to be a peaceful one.

He said: “I fight for my family because Fulani bandits killed my family and raped them.

“The government refused to do the right thing for my family. That is why I am fighting for them, so I am surprised. They killed two people during the shooting, and they destroyed my property and my vehicles.”

Promoters of the Yoruba separatist agenda led by Igboho had organized several rallies in the South-West in the last few weeks.

