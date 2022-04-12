Igboho demands N20bn from Nigerian govt over his arrest, detention

Self-style Yoruba Nation activist and freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has demanded the sum of N20 billion from the Federal Government as compensation for his arrest and incarceration in a prison in Benin Republic.

Igboho who was recently released from detention in the West African country, also assured his supporters that he would soon return to Nigeria.

Igboho who spoke on Monday at a media conference alongside some leaders of a pan-Yoruba group, the Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof Banji Akintoye and his Deputy, Prof Wale Adeniran, said he would ensure he gets the monetary compensation from the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government once he gets back to Nigeria.

“I’m coming back home soon. I’m a true son of the soil. One cannot be scared of his father’s home. Nothing will happen and no one will be scared of anyone.

“All that I’ve asked the Federal Government they are yet to answer, and the court has ruled in my favour.

“Asides from the judgement in Benin Republic, I’m coming to follow up with my judgement in Nigeria. The Federal Government must pay my money. It is N20 billion.

“When I get back to my base in Ibadan, I will thank everyone specially again. You will see me well. Dear Yorubas, don’t be scared, Igboho is back.

“Yoruba struggle will remain, and it will be stronger. Yorubas are suffering and smiling. They are killing, kidnapping and doing all sorts in Yorubaland and we are not talking,” Igboho insisted.

