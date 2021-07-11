Igboho denies Oluwo’s claim he is ready to drop Yoruba Nation agitation

The Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Igboho, has denied alleged plans that he would drop his agitations and go for dialogue with the federal government.

Reacting on Saturday night to a statements credited to the Oluwo of Iwo in Osun State, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, that Igboho would drop his agitations, and that he (Oba) would bring him to Abuja for peace talks, the spokesman of the activist, Olayomi Koiki, said there was no recent contact between the monarch and Igboho.

The Oluwo had in a letter to President Buhari on Friday, pleaded for Igboho to be forgiven and asked that the order for his arrest be ‘slowed down’ to enable him (oba) to bring him to Abuja.

He noted that he was confident that Igboho would drop his agitation for the creation of a Yoruba nation, saying, “He has pledged his readiness to listen to us.”

Furthermore, he stated, “I promise your Excellency that Igboho will mind his steps henceforth. He has suffered a lot. He would step down agitations. I will bring him for a peace talk at an appropriate time.”

However, Koiki denied that Igboho was about to drop the agitation for the Yoruba nation.

Also, the Presidency itself appeared to have played down the request of the monarch as a source had said only the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force, and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, can determine Igboho’s fate.

Speaking in an interview with The Nation on Saturday, Koiki, said he was not aware of any contact lately between Oba Akanbi and Igboho, but admitted that Igboho visited the oba in 2018 to reciprocate a similar visit by the traditional ruler to the activist.

He explained that it was at the occasion in the Oluwo’s palace that the photograph of Igboho prostrating for the oba, now trending on social media, was taken.

“The news that Chief Sunday Adeyemo visited the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi is not true.

“The 2018 picture was taken during a return visit after he (Oluwo) came to chief’s house,” Koiki said.

He insisted that Igboho has also not dropped his agitation for the Yoruba nation, noting that any claim to the contrary is a lie.

He promised to give a comprehensive response soon by way of an audio message.

