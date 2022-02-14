Igboho drags Benin Republic to ECOWAS Court, demands $1m

Embattled Yoruba Nation activist and freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, has dragged the government of Benin Republic to the Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) demanding $1 million as compensation for general damages for each day he has spent in detention in the country.

Filing the suit through one of his lawyers, Tosin Ojaomo, Igboho, asked for a declaration of court that the actions of the West African country regarding his arrest and detention was a violation of his freedom of movement, his right to an unbiased trial within a reasonable time, and violated his right to dignity as a person.

The suit which will be heard at a high court in Benin on Monday, according to Ojaomo, is seeking, among other reliefs, an order for the immediate and unconditional release of Igboho along with his Nigerian passport pending litigation and determination on damages.

“The African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (the “Banjul Charter”), Articles 1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 12(1), 12(2), 12(3), and 17(2). Article 3(2)(d)(iii) of the ECOWAS Treaty, Article 2(1) of the ECOWAS Protocol A/P.1/5/79 relating to Free Movement of Persons, Residence, and establishment, upon which Chief Adeyemo sought to escape the persecution by passing through the neighboring Republic of Benin (“Benin”), to take refuge in Germany,” Ojaomo said in a statement on Sunday.

