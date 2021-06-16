Igboho gives fresh eviction notice to herdsmen in South-West

Self-styled Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, on Wednesday, issued a fresh warning to Fulani herdsmen in the South-West to vacate the region for their own good.

In a video message issued by his media aide, Oluyomi Koiki, the activist said the fresh eviction notice was to herdsmen who still hide in South-West forests to carry out atrocities.

Igboho insisted that the agitation for the Yoruba nation is non-negotiable.

He said: “We want all Fulani on Yoruba land to leave. I, myself will monitor compliance to the eviction notice. I don’t issue an order without ensuring compliance. As from Monday, we don’t want to hear of any kidnapping in Yorubaland again. I will show them the stuff Yoruba people are made of.

“Tell President Buhari, if he doesn’t understand Yoruba, tell him in English Language that we don’t want bandits in our zone again. Work has begun already and as from Monday, I will begin combing all forests in Yoruba land.

“How can six million people be commanding about 250 million other Nigerians? Marriage is not by force. We can’t live with you again.

“Yoruba nation is a vehicle of salvation and I want all Yoruba to board the vehicle and have their seats.”

“There is no going back on the agitation for the Yoruba nation. How can we go back when we are almost at our destination? Those who have not joined us should do so now because there’s no election come 2023. Yoruba will go.”

