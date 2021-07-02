Igboho recants, insists rally for Yoruba Nation must hold in Lagos

Agitator for Yoruba Nation, Sunday Igboho has made a volte-face over the rally scheduled for Lagos State on Saturday.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Igboho announced the suspension of the rally after a raid by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on his Ibadan residence.

Also, the Lagos Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu warned Igboho and other agitators not to stage any rally in Lagos.

He stated that anyone caught participating or facilitating the rally would be dealt with according to the law.

However, Igboho’s spokesman, Olayomi Koiki explained on Friday, that the rally will go as planned at Ojota, adding that Igboho will be back stronger.

He said: “I can still confirm officially that the Lagos rally in as much as whatever news or rumours you’ve been listening to from different outlets, will go as planned

“The 3rd of July Mega rally will go as planned. All arrangements for the rally has been planned and nothing has changed.

“I have spoken to the organisers, nothing has changed so far. 3rd of July from exactly 9:00 am in the morning. The whole arrangement and planning is going on.”

“I’ve spoken with the General Secretary of Ilana Omo Odua, George Akinola, and also in the early hours before noon, I spoke with Banji Akintoye and he is working tirelessly for the release of those taken away.

“The rally in Lagos is going to be a peaceful rally, it is going to be a mega rally, do not be disturbed about what happened. So many development took place at Igboho’s house.

“We might get a form of a video from Igboho about the Lagos rally, which might be released, we’ll be deciding that in the next 24 hours.”

By Mayowa Oladeji

