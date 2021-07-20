JUST IN: Igboho reportedly regains freedom, heads to Germany

The self-professed Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho has reportedly regained his freedom.

Igboho regained his freedom on Tuesday afternoon after he was released by the Beninese government.

The Yoruba Nation Global Directorate disclosed this in a statement signed by its Director, Princess Adeola Atayero Olamijulo, and Coordinator for Information, Otunba Demola Edwards.

Olamijulo thanked the government and people of Benin Republic for ensuring the release of the activist.

She also commended the Beninese lawyers in Cotonou for promptly stepping into the matter, noting that Igboho was on his way to Germany.

The activist was arrested at the Cotonou airport while traveling to Germany with his wife on Monday night.

Igboho’s counsel, Yomi Aliyu, who confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday, said his client was arrested by Interpol in the Beninese capital.

