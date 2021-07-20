Politics
JUST IN: Igboho reportedly regains freedom, heads to Germany
The self-professed Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho has reportedly regained his freedom.
Igboho regained his freedom on Tuesday afternoon after he was released by the Beninese government.
The Yoruba Nation Global Directorate disclosed this in a statement signed by its Director, Princess Adeola Atayero Olamijulo, and Coordinator for Information, Otunba Demola Edwards.
Olamijulo thanked the government and people of Benin Republic for ensuring the release of the activist.
She also commended the Beninese lawyers in Cotonou for promptly stepping into the matter, noting that Igboho was on his way to Germany.
READ ALSO:Sunday Igboho reportedly arrested in Cotonou fleeing to Germany
The activist was arrested at the Cotonou airport while traveling to Germany with his wife on Monday night.
Igboho’s counsel, Yomi Aliyu, who confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday, said his client was arrested by Interpol in the Beninese capital.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....