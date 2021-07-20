Igboho still in Benin Republic detention – Aide

Dapo Salami, one of the aides of Yoruba Nation promoter, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has dismissed the report on the activist’s release by the Beninese authorities.

The Yoruba Nation Global Directorate had in a statement signed by its Director, Princess Adeola Atayero Olamijulo, and Coordinator for Information, Otunba Demola Edwards; claimed that Igboho had been freed by the Benin Republic government and currently on his way to Germany.

Salami, who reacted to the report on Tuesday night, told journalists that any news on Igboho’s release was false and misleading.

He urged Nigerians to disregard the report.

Salami said: “Chief Igboho is still being detained. Please disregard any information that says he has been released. But I believe notable Yoruba leaders should have been working on ways to secure his release without any delay.”

A prominent member of the Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof. Wale Adeniran, also confirmed that Igboho is still in custody in Benin Republic.

Adeniran, a former Commissioner for Education in Osun State, made the clarification in a Zoom conversation organised by Heritage Multimedia TV on Tuesday evening.

He said: “I have just spoken with Igboho’s lawyer. The lawyer has visited the location where he is being held.

“He was not allowed to see him. But the security agents confirmed they are holding him in that location.

“He was asked to come back tomorrow (Wednesday) by 8:00 a.m. to see him.

“I asked the lawyer if the Beninese authorities are not planning to secretly extradite Igboho, he told me it is not possible.

“We filed an application for political asylum for him over a week ago. With that in process, he cannot be legally extradited from the Benin Republic. I am very confident about that.

“I handle the application myself with the immigration lawyer and he assured me that since that application has been filed, he cannot be extradited. I think we should rest assured that the lawyer will have the opportunity to see him tomorrow.”

The ex-commissioner, however, decried the false reports about the activist’s release.

He added: “Why should people be putting out false information that he has been released? This is injurious to this struggle and Igboho’s welfare.”

Adeniran said four lawyers from Benin Republic, Nigeria, France, and Britain are handling the case, adding that when they heard the news, they called him to confirm if truly the activist had been released by the Beninese authorities.

The self-professed Yoruba freedom fighter was arrested by Interpol at an airport in Cotonou while traveling to Germany with his wife.

