Igboho threatens to stop 2023 elections in South-West | Ripples Nigeria

Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, on Saturday threatened to stop the 2023 general elections in the South-West.

Igboho, who addressed a large crowd at a rally in Akure, Ondo State, said he would not drop his agitation for a Yoruba nation.

He said the people of Yoruba land have suffered hugely in the last six years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The activist stressed that the only solution to the problem of Yoruba land is secession.

Igboho decried the increasing kidnapping, killing and maiming in the South-West in the last six years and called on all Yoruba people to join the agitation for a Yoruba nation.

