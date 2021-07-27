Igboho to remain in detention pending conclusion of investigations

The travail of Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Igboho continues as disclosed by his counsel, pending the conclusion of criminal investigation against him by the Cour D’Appel De Cotonou, Republic of Benin.

This was revealed on Tuesday by Igboho’s lawyer, Hounvenou Raphael during an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Pidgin on Tuesday.

According to Raphael, his client was being accused by the court of associating with criminals since he didn’t enter the country using the right channel.

“Igboho would remain in custody as prosecutors in the case would determine whether he violated any of the country’s immigration laws,” he confirmed.

However, he clarified that the Nigerian government was not responsible for the new development while stating that the activist could spend two to three weeks in detention pending investigation.

The lawyer stressed that there were no other charges against him other than the allegation of criminal association.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that the Beninese court ruled on Thursday that Igboho’s wife, Ropo, should be released unconditionally as there were no charges against her.

