Igboho’s lawyers says Nigerian govt yet to state charges against Igboho

Lawyers of the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo popularly called Igboho, who is currently being detained in the Benin Republic, have revealed that the Nigerian government was yet to come up with charges that could lead to Igboho’s extradition.

According to the lawyers, contrary to insinuations, the court hearing revealed that there was no extradition agreement between Nigeria and the Benin Republic.

In a statement on Friday issued by the Communications Manager of Ilana Omo Oodua, Maxwell Adeleye, titled, ‘Update on Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho’s case in the Benin Republic’, the lawyers were quoted to have said that the case was adjourned till Monday to give Nigeria more opportunity to bring evidence against the activist.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Cour D’Appel De Cotonou in the Benin Republic had ordered the release of Ropo, Igboho’s wife, while Igboho was returned to the custody of Brigade Criminelle in Cotonou, after the hearing.

The statement read, “Yesterday, the court set Mrs. Adeyemo, lgboho’s wife free since it has been found that she has committed no offence and there are no complaints whatsoever against her. Consequently, her German passport was returned to her.

“The lawyers handling the case reported after the proceedings that Chief Sunday Adeyemo lgboho cannot be extradited to Nigeria for two principal reasons:

Read also: Beninese court frees Igboho’s wife

“That contrary to insinuations, Nigeria and Benin have no Extradition Agreement. That Nigeria has not been able to come up with charges that could lead the court to order lgboho’s extradition to Nigeria.

“What Nigerian Government came up with were mere allegations against Ighoho such as trafficking in arms and inciting violence that could result in the social disturbance without evidence which the Government of Benin Republic considered spurious and untenable, and insufficient to warrant extradition.

“Lastly, the case has been adjourned till Monday 26th July to allow the Nigerian Government to bring up whatever evidence they may have, and Mr. lgboho has been taken back to the police custody.”

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the DSS raided Igboho’s residence in the Soka area of Ibadan on July 1, 2021, arresting at least 12 of his associates and killing two others.

However, Igboho escaped the raid and the secret police subsequently declared him wanted for alleged stockpiling of arms to destabilise Nigeria under the pretext of the Yoruba Nation agitation, but Igboho had long denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, the activist, who went underground, was, however, apprehended by Interpol at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, Benin Republic on Monday night.

Join the conversation

Opinions