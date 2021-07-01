Igboho’s wife, children reportedly regain freedom

The abducted wife of the Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, and six other persons have reportedly regained their freedom.

The victims which included Igboho’s children and aides were abducted by unknown gunmen at the activist’s residence in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Thursday morning.

Sources told journalists the victims were released by the gunmen in Ekiti State.

“They were given N20,000 to board vehicles to Ibadan,” one of the sources said.

