‘Igbos are marginalised species, not wanted in Nigeria’ —Ohanaeze

Prof. George Obiozor, the President-General of apex-Igbo cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has described the Igbos as endangered species who are not wanted in Nigeria.

Obiozor who was reacting to the outcome of the recently conducted primary elections by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where aspirants from the South-East were sidelined, said that was a clear signal that “Nigeria does not want Ndigbo as part of it.”

Obiozor who is currently in Dubai on medical grounds, made his views known in a statement on Saturday, saying the action of the two major parties by deliberately scheming out Igbo aspirants despite the huge contributions of the region to the parties was another clear case of marginalisation against Ndigbos.

In the statement issued on his behalf by Ohanaeze spokesman, Dr. Alex Chidozie Ogbonnia and entitled “What does Nigeria want from Ndigbo?” the Ohanaeze leader noted that Nigeria had never been fair to the Igbo people in any form.

The statement seen by Ripples Nigeria reads in part:

“The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, has reacted to the presidential nominations by the mainstream political parties, namely the All Peoples Congress, APC, and the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP.

“Now, it is clear that the Nigerian national political elite has successfully orchestrated to deny the South-East an opportunity to produce the president of Nigeria come 2023.

“By this machination, some Nigerian leaders have demonstrated gross historic injustice towards Ndigbo, beyond our expectations.

“Nigerian national political elites are bent on ensuring the continued marginalization of the Igbo in the scheme of things in Nigeria.

“For Ndigbo, I urge us not to lament much but wait for the verdict of history. In the end, this political manipulation will end in a Pyrrhic victory for those who rejoice and celebrate injustice.

“I want to also use this opportunity to appreciate all those Nigerian statesmen and patriots across the country, who supported the idea for the South-East to produce the president of Nigeria in 2023, based on Nigerian proven history of rotation of power between the North and the South as well as a commitment to equity, justice and fairness.”

