Igbos promote peace, unity in Nigeria – Uzodimma
The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Saturday described Igbos as promoters of peace and unity in Nigeria.
Uzodimma stated this at a symposium organised in honour of a former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, in Oweri, Imo State.
Iwuanyanwu turns 80 on Sunday.
He said Igbos live in every part of the country, and contribute to the growth of their host communities.
The governor said: “Igbos love Nigeria passionately and the evidence is overwhelming.
“There is no part of Nigeria, no matter how remote, where you will not find Igbos living happily with their host communities while contributing to the growth and development of the area.
“What the Igbo seek from the country is accommodation, not domination. What they seek is acceptance and not rejection. What they seek is friendship and brotherhood, and they are also willing and able to offer the same.”
