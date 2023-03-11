‘Igbos will watch Tinubu rule till 2031, then hand over to Northerner,’ Joe Igbokwe mocks S’East

Joe Igbokwe, the special adviser on drainages to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has stated that Bola Tinubu would lead Nigeria through to 2031 before passing the reins to a person from the north.

Igbokwe made this statement in reaction to a comment on a Facebook post he had published.

Igbokwe had written a post on his official page arguing that residents of Lagos who are Igbo should support the governor’s bid for reelection.

He said that the president-elect and former governor of the state had supported prominent Igbo businesspeople in Lagos, noting that backing Sanwo-Olu would be their way of repaying Tinubu for his years of generosity.

He wrote, “President-Elect ASIWAJU BAT is a good friend of the Igbo and he did his best for prominent Igbo businessmen and women in Lagos including me.

“This is payback time and we should do this by voting for GOV SANWO OLU en-mass on March 18.”

However, in what looks like a disagreement to Igbokwe’s post, a follower Ejike Akunna stormed the comment section to ridicule the APC chieftain.

Ejike wrote, “Dash him your wife and daughters and enthrone him as your family deity. That’ll be adequate payback”.

Angered by Ejike’s comment, Igbokwe declared that despite anger and hatred being meted at Tinubu by Southeast people, Asiwaju would rule the country for eight years and hand over to a northerner, ruling out the possibility of Igbo presidency.

His reply reads, “When I see the level of despicable abuses and calling of names coming from the South East young people I run away with the thinking that we Diderot not do our duties as parents. Shame has enveloped me from head to toes.

“Ejike Akunna jisieike, mark my words here: Asiwaju from 2023 to 2031 and another Northerner from 2031 to 2039. We will still be children of anger and children of hate and life goes on. We will be onlookers because we refused to play politics. Dazzol!!!”

