Ighalo arrives, Noble still expected as 23 Eagles in for Liberia clash

The Super Eagles camp in Morocco now has 23 players ahead of their clash against Liberia this weekend as Odion Ighalo has joined the team.

Ighalo, who is making a surprise return to the team having already announced his retirement from international football, arrived the camp on Thursday afternoon.

His arrival was announced on the team’s Facebook page: “Update! Odion Ighalo is here.”

As it stands, only one player is left to complete the 24-man squad invited by manager Gernot Rohr to execute the tasks ahead.

Enyimba goalkeeper, John Noble, is the one still expected to link up with his teammates, and reports say he will be in camp later on Thursday.

Recall that Noble was handed a late invitation as replacement for Francis Uzoho, to join Maduka Okoye and Daniel Akpeyi as shotstoppers.

Rohr’s men will be facing Liberia and Cape Verde in the two remaining group games of the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying series.

They will face the Lone Star of Liberia in a matchday five encounter this weekend before hosting the Blue Sharks of second-placed Cape Verde in their final group game on Tuesday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

