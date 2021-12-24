Ighalo could join Newcastle United in January -Report

Super Eagles forward, Odion Ighalo is one of a number of strikers Newcastle United are looking at ahead of the January transfer window according to reports.

Ighalo, who has had previous spells in the Premier League with Watford and Manchester United, is currently playing for Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia.

Al Shabab have informally asked Ighalo if he would be interested should Newcastle come in for him, and Sky Sports News has been told he would seriously consider a move if contact is made.

Read Also: Ighalo, Osimhen tipped to lead attack as Nigeria battle Cape Verde for WCQ playoff place

Ighalo is the joint top scorer in the Saudi Professional League this season with nine goals.

He moved to the Middle East from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua after his loan deal at Old Trafford came to an end earlier this year.

The 32-year-old’s contract at Al Shabab expires in the summer of 2023.

He scored 40 goals in 100 appearances for Watford between 2014 and 2017 and netted five times in 23 games for United during his year-long spell at the club between January 2020 and Janaury 2021.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now