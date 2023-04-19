Ighalo double helps Al-Hilal defeat Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr

Tuesday’s Saudi Arabia League match between Al Hilal and Al Nassr ended in a 2-0 home victory for Al Hilal thanks to two goals from Nigerian forward, Odion Ighalo.

Due to the loss, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr now trail the league-leading Al Ittihad by six points.

Ighalo now leads the league in scoring with 18 points after 22 games this season.

His two goals on Tuesday night both came from the penalty spot; the first came at 42 minutes, while the second came at 62 minutes.

Ighalo had gone three games without scoring for Al Hilal prior to Tuesday’s match. But his perfect conversions of the spotkick has helped him bounce back.

For Al Hilal, their previous three games had resulted in two losses and one tie, while Al Nassr’s winning streak of four games (three victories and one tie) came to an end.

Al Hilal, who now have 49 points, is in fourth place and is seven points behind leaders Al Ittihad.

Ronaldo’s Al Nassr are six points away from the leaders, who have a game in hand.

