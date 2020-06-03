Ighalo ‘feeling okay’ after Man Utd loan extension, thanks Shanghai Shenhua

Nigerian forward, Odion Ighalo says he is ‘buzzing and ready to go’ after his future at Manchester United was settled recently.

The 30-year-old completed a short term loan move to the Old Trafford club from Chinese Super League side, Shanghai Shenhua in January, and was due to return by the end of May.

But both clubs have finally agreed to extend the loan deal till the end of January 2021, following the commendable performance of Ighalo.

The former Watford star made a fine return to the Premier League, and scored four goals in eight appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils.

“I’m really happy,” Ighalo told MUTV Group Chat on in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

Read Also: Solskjaer hopes Ighalo wins a trophy with Man Utd as loan stay extended till January

“It’s a dream for me to be here. I’m buzzing and ready to go.

“I feel okay. The last few days have been difficult as there have been different talks about it but now I’m really happy so I need to concentrate fully. I’m here until the end of January, so it’s good for me.

“I decided I want to stay and I’m happy. Since the first day I arrived, I made it clear that I wanted whatever it takes to continue that work.

“It was very difficult, there were some talks, but I’m happy they finally agreed and got everything done. Everything is official now.

“I’m sending thanks to the Shanghai president and director for the support because they know this is what I want. So I’m thanking them and I’m happy that this has happened. They wish me all the best too.

“Like I’ve said, since I was young, I’ve been supporting this club and playing for it is a dream. Now I’ve extended my loan, it makes it more even clear and I’m committed as I know, in my head, I’m here until January ending.

“I just want to work hard and enjoy it, support the team and do whatever I can to make us go higher and higher.”

Ighalo retired from international football after helping the Super Eagles to a third place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Join the conversation

Opinions