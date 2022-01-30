Ighalo leaves Al-Shabaab, joins rival Saudi club Al-Hilal

Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo is no longer a player of Saudi Arabian club, Al-Shabab, which he joined just about a year ago.

The striker, who could not join the national team at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following refusal by the club, has now departed.

He has now moved to another Saudi club Al-Hilal for an undisclosed fee.

Al-Hilal confirmed the signing in their verified Twitter handle at the weekend.

The club disclosed that Ighalo penned a one-and-the-half year deal.

Recall that the 32-year-old is currently the leading goal scorer in the Saudi topflight with 12 goals.

Ighalo came out of international retirement and featured for the Super Eagles against Cape Verde in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

His absence at the AFCON was due to his club’s refusal to let him represent his nation, but the Eagles have since been knocked out at the round of 16 stage by Tunisia.

