Ighalo leaves Al-Shabaab, joins rival Saudi club Al-Hilal

Published

2 hours ago

on

Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo is no longer a player of Saudi Arabian club, Al-Shabab, which he joined just about a year ago.

The striker, who could not join the national team at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following refusal by the club, has now departed.

He has now moved to another Saudi club Al-Hilal for an undisclosed fee.

Al-Hilal confirmed the signing in their verified Twitter handle at the weekend.

Read Also: Burkina Faso knock Tunisia out of AFCON to reach semi-finals

The club disclosed that Ighalo penned a one-and-the-half year deal.

Recall that the 32-year-old is currently the leading goal scorer in the Saudi topflight with 12 goals.

Ighalo came out of international retirement and featured for the Super Eagles against Cape Verde in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

His absence at the AFCON was due to his club’s refusal to let him represent his nation, but the Eagles have since been knocked out at the round of 16 stage by Tunisia.

Opinions

Investigations

Investigations1 week ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations1 month ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...