Ighalo narrates ‘dramatic’ night Man Utd deal was sealed

Former Nigeria international, Odion Ighalo has narrated how it all went down the night his loan deal to Manchester United was sealed.

The 30-year-old Shanghai Shenhua striker made a return to the Premier League after completing a six-month loan move to Old Trafford on deadline day of January.

It was a really busy night in Shenhua as narrated by the 2019 AFCON top scorer, as all communications between the clubs and his agent happened in the middle of the night.

Ighalo has already been handed the no. 25 jersey as he is set to make his debut with his dream club, likely in Premier League clash against Chelsea on February 17 or in their Europa League clash the following Thursday.

Speaking in his first interview published on the Manchester United’s official website on Wednesday, Ighalo said: “Yeah, it was very dramatic.”

“My agent called me the day before and said Man United. I would love to go. A few other clubs had shown interest, I said please, just pick United, if it’s going to be possible.

“At 11pm in Shanghai, my agent called me [to say] that United want to do the deal, so I woke up that night and started looking for a translator to go to the directors’ room and hit his door and all that. My agent wants to speak to you, United are coming for me, you have to make this happen and all that you know.

“So they started talking and discussing. I didn’t sleep throughout that night, because it was going to end at 7am, Shanghai time, and the transfer [window] is going to close there.

“So, from 11pm, there was paperwork, negotiating and all that, for the loan deal and all that, so we are talking and other teams are calling them, wanting me, but I told my agent that this is what I want. I want to come here.

“He said you’re going to get a pay-cut to go to United. I said I don’t care. Make this deal happen. I want to go to United. I don’t care how much is the pay-cut, I know that, make it happen.

“So the director and everybody didn’t know what to say anymore, because I had already made up my mind, so my agent started putting it in order, and, at 5am, we finished.

“My agent said he’d forwarded all the papers to United, they will confirm for me if everything is okay. I think, around 5am-6am, he said everything is okay, it’s done.

“I was excited. I called my mum and she was happy, crying and all that. This is your dream and all that and I’m happy for you. It was dramatic, I didn’t sleep through, I was very happy that finally we got the deal done.”

In other news, Ighalo, who retired from international football after last year’s AFCON, has been tipped to return to the Super Eagles.

