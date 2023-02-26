Sports
Ighalo nets four goals to help Al-Hilal reach Champions League final
Al-Hilal defeated Qatari team Al-Duhail 7-0 away to reach the Asian Champions League final, with Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo scoring four goals.
In the one-side encounter on Sunday, Ighalo scored the first goal in the second minute and added a second in the tenth.
The former Manchester United forward scored his third goal of the second half to make it 6-0. He added his fourth and Al-Hilal’s seventh goal in the 62nd minute.
With 20 minutes remaining in the clock, Ighalo was replaced.
The current Asian champions Al-Hilal will play Japanese club Urawa Reds in the two-leg championship match.
The first leg will be held at Al-Hilal in April, and the second leg will be held at Urawa Reds in May.
Ighalo and his Al-Hilal teammates will be seeking a record-extending fifth Champions League trophy.
