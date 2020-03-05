Ighalo nets twice, Rooney stars as Man Utd thrash Derby to reach FA Cup Quarters

Nigerian forward, Odion Ighalo scored his second and third Manchester United goals in their FA Cup fifth round clash against Derby County on Thursday night.

The 30-year-old, who joined the Red Devils in January after completing a loan move from Shanghai Shenhua, had scored his debut goal in the Europa League.

Ighalo’s brace on Thursday helped United bagg a 3-0 victory over the Championship side as they eased through to the quarterfinals of the competition.

Luke Shaw opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, before Ighalo scored to make it 2-0 before the break, and added the third on 70 minutes.

More to follow.

Join the conversation

Opinions