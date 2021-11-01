Ighalo returns as Rohr invites 24 Super Eagles stars for WCQ

Odion Ighalo has come out of retirement to join the Super Eagles in their quest for a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

This was as the Al-shabab of Saudi Arabia forward was handed an invitation by head coach Gernot Rohr ahead of Nigeria’s closing qualifying games against Liberia and Cape Verde this month.

The list was officially released on Monday by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Communications Department.

Recall that Ighalo, the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) top scorer, announced his retirement from the international football following the competition in Egypt, where he helped Nigeria win bronze.

The Super Eagles will be tackling the Lone Star of Liberia at the Grand Stade Tangier in Morocco on Saturday, 13th November and then fly into Lagos for the final group game against Cape Verde’s Blue Sharks at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Tuesday, 16th November.

Top of their pool with nine points but hotly chased by seven-pointer Cape Verde, the Eagles need the three points against the Lone Star on the neutral turf of Morocco’s principal northern city to remain on firm ground when hosting the Blue Sharks three days later.

Leicester City of England’s midfield enforcer Wilfred Ndidi, who missed the last round of games home-and-away against Central African Republic, is back in the team, just as fellow Premier League star Alex Iwobi and Spain-based forward Samuel Chukwueze.

Also listed for the crucial games are regulars like skipper Ahmed Musa, Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong, Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, Maduka Okoye and Chidera Ejuke.

Other players listed are Francis Uzoho, Daniel Akpeyi, Kevin Akpoguma, Jamilu Collins, Joe Aribo among others.

The invited players and overseas-based members of the technical crew are to report directly to the city of Tangier on Monday, 8th November while technical officials from Nigeria are to report in Tangier the same day.

Eagles 24-man squad for Liberia and Cape Verde:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders: Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Galsgow Rangers, Scotland); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Odion Jude Ighalo (Al-Shabab Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)

