Ighalo to wear boots adorning tribute to late sister on Man Utd debut

Former Nigeria international, Odion Ighalo is set to make his Manchester United debut in style as he will be wearing customized boots.

The 30-year-old Shanghai Shenhua player, last week, signed a six-month loan deal with the Red Devils, and could make his first appearance for his dream club.

Ighalo lost his sister, Mary Atole, to the cold hands of death last December, and will be wearing boots adorning tributes to her.

The boots also have the Nigerian flag inscribed on them, and could be won when United face Chelsea in the Premier League on February or against Club Brugge in the Europa League the following Thursday.

The former Watford striker has kept the details of her passing private, but was clearly close to his sibling.

He has posted a series of pictures of them together on social media, and he has made an image of Mary his profile picture on both Twitter and Instagram.

Ighalo captioned an image of the boots with the message: “MARY ATOLE (nee ighalo) lives forever 12-12-19”.

Meanwhile, this was happening just few hours after Manchester United revealed Ighalo’s jersey number to be 25.

