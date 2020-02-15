Ighalo vows to dedicate rest of career goals to late sister

Former Nigeria forward, Odion Ighalo has vowed to dedicate the rest of his career goals to his late sister, Mary Atole.

The Manchester United new signing revealed this on Saturday, opening up on the recent family tragedy that left him heartbroken in December.

“I have written her name on my special white T-shirt and put her name on my boots,” Ighalo told The Sun.

“I want to show the world she is always with me.”

“Every goal I score from now until I finish my career will be dedicated to God and to her.”

Mary, aged 42, died suddenly at her home in Canada, and Ighalo admits that he has struggled to come to terms with the loss along with the rest of his family.

“I feel very emotional because it has not really struck me that my sister is gone forever and I am never going to see her again,” he had said.

“Sometimes when I am alone and I just remember her, I have one sharp pain in my heart.

“My twin sister, Akhere, will call me, crying, saying she misses her and, sometimes when I am alone, I cry too.

“It is a very painful loss but I am trying to be strong as a man.”

Ighalo, 30, moved to Manchester United on loan from Shanghai Shenhua, and could be making his debut on Monday when his side face Chelsea in the Premier League.

