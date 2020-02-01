Ighalo will make the most of his time at Old Trafford — Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Odion Ighalo to give his best to the club after he completed a loan move on Friday night.

The Red Devils needed a short-term replacement for injured Marcus Rashford and ordered the services of Ighalo for the next six-month.

The 30-year-old agreed to make the move to his dream club, taking a pause with Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua, where he has scored 10 times in 19 games.

Ighalo had played for Watford between 2014 and 2017, and Solskjaer believes his experience will count for his new team.

“Odion is an experienced player,” said Ole

“He will come in and give us an option of a different type of centre-forward for the short spell he’s staying with us.

“A great lad and very professional, he will make the most of his time here.”

It was after his stay at Watford that Ighalo moved to the Chinese Super League in 2017.

He moved first to Changchun Yatai, and after two seasons he moved to Shanghai Shenhua.

Before retiring from Nigeria’s national team, Ighalo was capped 35 times, scoring 16 goals. He finished as the top scorer at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations – during the qualifiers (7) and at the tournament proper (5).

